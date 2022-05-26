Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRGU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter worth about $15,105,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter worth about $9,063,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter worth about $6,480,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRGU remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Chain Bridge I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.