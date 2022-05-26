Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,867,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,021,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. 5,545,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

