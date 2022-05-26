REAL 1-Day Volume Reaches $282,110.00 (REAL)

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,449.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

