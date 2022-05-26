Research Analysts Set Expectations for Phunware, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phunware in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 346.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 12.19. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

