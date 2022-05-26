Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 552.4% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

