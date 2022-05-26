Reviewing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Mitsubishi Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 2 0 2.33

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of 16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.01%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate 11.44% 6.99% 2.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Mitsubishi Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $12.02 billion 1.78 $1.38 billion $1.03 14.94

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

