RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Sells 530,000 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,417.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Grain Co Continental sold 240,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $129,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Grain Co Continental sold 810,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $445,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $41,745.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Grain Co Continental sold 4,734 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $2,414.34.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $322,397.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

