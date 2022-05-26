Robert F. Olson Buys 10,000 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Olson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,031.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
QUMU opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
QUMU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
