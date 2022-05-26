Robert F. Olson Buys 10,000 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Olson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,031.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QUMU opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

QUMU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.