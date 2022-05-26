Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Shares Up 1%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.91 and last traded at 3.90. 6,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.09.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKTF)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.