Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,730 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 60.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $337.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

