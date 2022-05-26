Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,049 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2,647.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ING Groep by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.60) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

