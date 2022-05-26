Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $380.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $283.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.12 and a 200 day moving average of $321.89. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $256.77 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.