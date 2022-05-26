RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 253,015 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 253,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $2,312,557.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,236,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,140,769.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 1,124,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 20.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RPC by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in RPC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

