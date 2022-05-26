RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on the stock.

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 101.04 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £280.39 million and a PE ratio of 48.57. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.54.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.