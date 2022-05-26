Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.85. 1,248,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.91.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.67.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

