Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $289.63

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.63 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 324.15 ($4.08). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 1,709,869 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £794.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.50. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

