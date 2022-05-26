Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 61.28

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 61.28 ($0.77) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 3,015 ($37.94) on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,439 ($30.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,059.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,937.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.