Shopping (SPI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $138,923.00

Shopping (SPI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $138,923.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00013855 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 183% against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.31 or 1.44963437 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 586.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00500844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 929,046 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

