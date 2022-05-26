Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Drops By 86.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.62. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 16.20 and a 1-year high of 21.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.