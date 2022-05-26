Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Drops By 99.9%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVHL opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. CV has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

