Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 1,566.7%

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.57. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

