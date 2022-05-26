Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 1,566.7%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.57. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.