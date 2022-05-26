Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Drops By 97.4%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECIFY stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

