Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Expands By 780.0%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.41) price objective (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.79)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

