Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Grows By 775.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GNGBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

