Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Rises By 1,010.0%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 1,010.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GHMP opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Good Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Good Hemp alerts:

Good Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.