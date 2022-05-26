Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Rises By 1,010.0%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 1,010.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GHMP opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Good Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Good Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Hemp (GHMP)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.