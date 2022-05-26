Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Declines By 91.9%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 3,485,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PTHRF has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 280 ($3.52) in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of PTHRF remained flat at $$1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 920,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

