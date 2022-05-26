Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of BK opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

