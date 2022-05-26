Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,510 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 179,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

