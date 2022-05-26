Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $143.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

