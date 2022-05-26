Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 5,611 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 509.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,343 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

