Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 42,105 Shares

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.
  • On Monday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79.

Snap stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.