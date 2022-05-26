Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 42,105 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.

On Monday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79.

Snap stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

