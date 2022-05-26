SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading Down 0.2%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.37. 11,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 34,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.
