SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.22. 272,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 346,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 132,360 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.