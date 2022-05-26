Stadium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 248,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,004,000. Sleep Number makes up 7.1% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $47.43. 717,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,134. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

