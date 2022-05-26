Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$73.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.60.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,702,633.14. Insiders have sold a total of 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$56.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.12 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.3900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

