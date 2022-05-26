Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.