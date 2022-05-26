Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) CEO Andrew Shape Purchases 15,000 Shares

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Shape acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRNW opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
