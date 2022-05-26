Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis Sells 53,506 Shares of Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LRN opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. Stride’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stride by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Stride by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

