Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €79.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.09 ($84.14).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SAX stock traded up €0.55 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting €51.25 ($54.52). 31,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €49.26 ($52.40) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($80.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

