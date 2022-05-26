Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys $23,243.22 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,243.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,574,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,509,780.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,657 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,696.60.

On Thursday, April 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

SUP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $107.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 4.31.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

