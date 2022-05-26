Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SSMXY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 231,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

