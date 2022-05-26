T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $122.99 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

