Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Down 80.5%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating) was down 80.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 88,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 9,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

About Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.