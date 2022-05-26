Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Down 80.5%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating) was down 80.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 88,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 9,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.
About Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)
