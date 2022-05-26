Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.89

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.89 and last traded at $59.04, with a volume of 3572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.