The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,082. The company has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

