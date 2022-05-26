The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.