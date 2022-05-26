Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.41 on Monday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2,341.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

