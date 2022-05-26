Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Trading Up 4.2%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.39. 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.