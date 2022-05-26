Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Trading Up 4.2%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.39. 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

