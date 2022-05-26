Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Announces Earnings Results

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Transphorm stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of -1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Transphorm alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Transphorm from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.