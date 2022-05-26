Travis C. Mickle Buys 3,000 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,706.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. KemPharm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 162,291 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

